Wood Creek teachers deliver signs, love to students

Teachers from Wood Creek Elementary School in Farmington Hills last Saturday delivered special greetings to the 310 students they love and miss.

Farmington Public Schools buildings closed in March to slow the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Teachers and students have been meeting online since then.

Kindergarten teacher Laura Koralewski came up with the idea to bring students a little cheer.

“I saw schools put sign up for grads and teachers and thought it would be awesome to show families and kiddos how much we love them,” she said.

Koralewski said she and second grade teacher Kim Zell started talking about contacting sign makers, and the project was off and running. Almost every Wood Creek staff member participated in some way.

”The staff gave up a whole day doing this because we love our jobs and we love our students,” teacher Rosheen Hunter said.