Wood Creek principal takes on FPS equity post

Wood Creek Elementary School principal Christopher O’Brien has been selected to serve as the District’s new Director of Instructional Equity, State and Federal Programs and Multi Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS).

O’Brien has been with Farmington Public Schools since 1997 when he began his career as a English Language Arts teacher at Farmington and Harrison High Schools. In 2006, he was promoted to assistant principal at Harrison High School. He has served at Wood Creek since 2014.

O’Brien earned his Bachelor’s Degree and Teacher Certification from the University of Michigan-Dearborn and his Master’s in Education Leadership from Wayne State University.

Beginning January 18, he will coordinate and implement the MTSS structure, which includes both academic and social emotional learning and interventions. He will coordinate all State and Federal programs for Title I, II, III, IV, and 31A (State Bilingual and At Risk Programs), oversee the District’s English Learners program, among many other duties.

“Christopher O’Brien has shown a steadfast dedication, not only to Farmington Public Schools, but to the entire Farmington/Farmington Hills community,” said Dr. Bobbie Goodrum, Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “His skill set and experience makes him the perfect choice for this position.”

In a letter to Wood Creek families, O’Brien wrote, “It has been the most rewarding and enjoyable experience I have had in my professional career. Working with and serving the students, parents and staff at Wood Creek has been a tremendous learning experience and an absolute honor.”

“I am sad to be leaving such an amazing place like Wood Creek but honored to be selected for this position,” he added. “I look forward to working with the entire Farmington Public Schools’ community to continue to help our District move forward.”

Reported by Farmington Voice