Wondering when your absent voter ballot will show up?

Absent voter ballots for the November 3 Presidential Election will be available by mail and at City Clerk offices in Farmington and Farmington Hills starting later this month.

The Farmington Hills Clerk’s office will begin mailing ballots on September 24, when ballots will also be available at City Hall.

In Farmington, the City Clerk’s office will stuff, sort, and deliver ballots to the post office during the week of September 28. Residents can pick up a ballot at City Hall starting October 1. (Farmington voters may also call 248-474-5500, ext. 2225 or write to mmullison@farmgov.com by September 24 to have their ballots held for pick up after October 1.)

Voters must submit an Absent Voter Ballot Application in order to receive a ballot, and in Michigan, any qualified voter can vote by absent ballot. Applications are available at clerks’ offices, or online at farmgov.com or fhgov.com.

You can join your city’s permanent absent voter list to automatically receive an application for each election:

In Farmington Hills, call 248-871-2410 or send an email with your name, registered address and a contact number to permlist@fhgov.com.

In Farmington, call 248-474-5500, ext. 2225, or send an email with your name, Farmington address, and a contact number to mmullison@farmgov.com.

Both Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., and Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty St., have drop boxes for election materials.

To learn more about voting by absent ballot, visit farmgov.com or fhgov.com.