Without film festival, KickstART Farmington turns to crowdfunding

After postponing its film festival and closing the doors of a new downtown gallery because of the COVID-19 pandemic, KickstART Farmington is crowdfunding to bridge a revenue gap.

A note to potential donors at GoFundMe.com explains that the loss of revenues has put the nonprofit in a “precarious position due to the many expenses we incurred with the festival before its postponement, along with rent and utilities for our space while it is closed, and the loss of revenue from the shop.”

The Greater Farmington Film Festival, typically held in mid-March, focuses on independent films that explore contemporary issues. The KickstART Gallery & Shop has hosted discussion groups and small, acoustic concerts, and provided gallery space for local artists.

To help the organization reach its $7,500 goal, visit the KickstART GoFundMe.com page.