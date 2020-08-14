With COVID rise, Beaumont Farmington Hills restricts visitors

Beaumont Farmington Hills hospital on Thursday implemented a “no visitors” policy, because of a recent rise in the hospital’s number of COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release, no one with pending or positive COVID-19 tests will be allowed in rooms of patients, unless a patient is dying or in other extreme circumstances. Decisions will be made with the approval of clinical leadership.

These key exceptions only apply if a visitor screens negative for symptoms of respiratory infection:

Person who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.

Person at end-of-life, defined as anticipated death with an active do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order in place, planned withdrawal of life-sustaining interventions, or evaluation for hospice care. Family may take turns at their loved one’s bedside. Two people at a time may be present, and clergy counts as one of the two visitors.

Pregnant women being admitted for delivery or presenting for prenatal care, ultrasound, genetic counseling and/or associated procedure, antenatal testing, or other prenatal visit.

Children who are 21 years of age or under.

Adult patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help with the provision of medical care or activities of daily living, speaking for the patient, and keeping patient safe.

Person being registered/admitted directly or post-surgically or being triaged/screened in EC. If not essential to patients ongoing care, the support person should leave once the patient is settled in.

Person being discharged who needs a support person to learn how to care for them which cannot be done via phone or video chat.

Person requiring an outpatient test or procedure where a companion is required to safely travel to and from the appointment.

People who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.

Visitors with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath will not be permitted to visit patients. Those who have passed screenings will receive a sticker that indicates they’ve been cleared. Anyone admitted to a patient room must wear personal protective equipment.

As of August 13, 132 people across the Farmington community’s four major ZIP codes have been diagnosed over the past 30 days with COVID-19. Across Oakland County, the 7-day average of cases has risen from single digits in mid-June to more than 100.