Wintry forecast closes Farmington schools on Wednesday

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) joined more than a dozen Oakland County districts in closing schools and canceling after-school activities on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has southeast Michigan under a winter weather advisory from midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday. Forecasts call for up to six inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall expected during Wednesday’s evening commute.

Mercy High School, St. Fabian Catholic School, and Our Lady of Sorrows School also canceled Wednesday classes.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it is received.