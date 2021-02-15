Winter storm warning prompts Farmington snow emergency

With up to nine inches of snow expected by noon on Tuesday, the City of Farmington has declared a snow emergency.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, all vehicles must be removed from city streets, so that Department of Public Works crews can plow from curb to curb. If they’re not moved by 6 a.m. Wednesday, vehicles left in the roadway could be cited and towed.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall is expected to intensify through the evening and diminish Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight with below zero windchill.