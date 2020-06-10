High winds take out power for 7K in Farmington, Hills

Intense storms and high winds knocked out power Wednesday evening for more than 7,000 DTE customers in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

The hardest hit area stretches from 14 Mile Road south to Heritage Park, between Haggerty and Orchard Lake Roads, where more than 5,000 are offline. The DTE outage map lists the cause for all outages as wind damage,

DTE has no estimated restoration times posted at dteenergy.com. Customers who report outages online, via the DTE app, or by calling 800-477-4747 can opt to receive outage status updates.

The company also posted a reminder to stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and at least six feet away from working DTE crews.