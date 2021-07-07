Winds knock out power for thousands in Farmington, Hills

Powerful storms with high winds knocked out power Wednesday afternoon to around 7,000 DTE customers in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

The largest affected area lies between Inkster and Farmington Roads, south of 10 Mile Road.

DTE also blames high winds for around 2,000 outages along the Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield border.

According to the DTE website, more than 75,000 customers have lost power. The company has 320 crews in the field, with more on standby. The Farmington area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, DTE had not calculated restoration estimates.

DTE customers can report downed wires or power outages, check the status of an outage, and view the outage map at outage.dteenergy.com or on the DTE Energy smartphone app. Stay at least 20 feet away from any downed power lines and report lines causing immediate danger by calling 911.