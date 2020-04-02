Who do I call? A guide to F2H COVID-19 resources

Who do you call if you have Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms? How do you file a complaint about someone violating state Executive Orders? Where can you get help with food, rent, or other expenses?

Here’s our guide to local, county, and state COVID-19 resources:

COVID-19 symptoms

If you’re experiencing cough, fever, severe fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, headache, or difficulty breathing:

Help with food, rent, or utilities 

  • CARES of Farmington Hills – drive-up food pantry (by appointment)
  • Neighborhood House – help with rent, heating bills, electric bills, and water bills, and referrals to other agencies (by appointment)
  • Michigan 2-1-1 – access to a wide range of resources, dial 2-1-1 or visit mi211.org

Violations of the “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” shelter in place order

Call your police department’s non-emergency number. In Farmington Hills, it’s 248-871-2600; in Farmington, call 248-474-4700.

Price gouging and scams

Reports to the Attorney General’s office can be made online or by calling the tip line, 877-765-8388.

City services

While Farmington and Farmington Hills City Halls are closed, city staff are still responding to emails and phone calls.

Filing for unemployment

The State of Michigan has made changes to unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about applying online or by phone here: michigan.gov/documents/uia/160_-_Claiming_UI_Benefit_In_Michigan_-_Jan2014_444213_7.pdf

Business information & resources