Who do I call? A guide to F2H COVID-19 resources

Who do you call if you have Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms? How do you file a complaint about someone violating state Executive Orders? Where can you get help with food, rent, or other expenses?

Here’s our guide to local, county, and state COVID-19 resources:

COVID-19 symptoms

If you’re experiencing cough, fever, severe fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, headache, or difficulty breathing:

Call your primary care physician.

If you don’t have a primary care doctor, contact the Oakland County Nurse on Call: 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.

Center for Disease Control COVID-19 self-checker: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

Beaumont Health assessment and information center: beaumont.org/health-wellness/coronavirus

If you’re experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 9-1-1.

Help with food, rent, or utilities

CARES of Farmington Hills – drive-up food pantry (by appointment)

Neighborhood House – help with rent, heating bills, electric bills, and water bills, and referrals to other agencies (by appointment)

Michigan 2-1-1 – access to a wide range of resources, dial 2-1-1 or visit mi211.org

Violations of the “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” shelter in place order

Call your police department’s non-emergency number. In Farmington Hills, it’s 248-871-2600; in Farmington, call 248-474-4700.

Price gouging and scams

Reports to the Attorney General’s office can be made online or by calling the tip line, 877-765-8388.

City services

While Farmington and Farmington Hills City Halls are closed, city staff are still responding to emails and phone calls.

Farmington Hills contacts: fhgov.com/Government/Contact-Information.aspx

Farmington contacts: farmgov.com/Contact-Us.aspx

Filing for unemployment

The State of Michigan has made changes to unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about applying online or by phone here: michigan.gov/documents/uia/160_-_Claiming_UI_Benefit_In_Michigan_-_Jan2014_444213_7.pdf

Business information & resources