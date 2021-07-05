Which Farmington Hills intersection is most dangerous?

Michigan Auto Law has released the state’s most dangerous intersections based on 2020 accident report data, and one in Farmington Hills made the list.

The intersection of Orchard Lake and 14 Mile Roads saw 89 crashes with 11 injuries, the seventh most dangerous on the list. A roundabout there opened in 2015.

In previous years, 14 Mile/Orchard Lake has consistently ranked among Michigan’s top five most dangerous intersections. It is also among the busiest, with thousands of vehicles passing through each day.

The coronavirus pandemic may have improved safety last year. Crashes dropped to the lowest level since 2010. Crash-related injuries also dropped 18.6 percent from 2019 to 2020. However, traffic fatalities saw a sharp increase to 1,084, the highest number since 2007.

Gursten adds that those sharing the road with vehicles were not so fortunate. Bicyclist, motorcyclist and pedestrian fatalities all rose in 2020, as more people got outside during the pandemic.

“Our goal is driver safety,”Steven Gursten, president of the Farmington Hills-based firm, said in a press release. “We give drivers this information so they can plan alternative routes if possible, and to be aware of the extra caution needed when driving in these areas.”

Michigan Auto Law bases its reporting on preliminary and historical data from Michigan State Police and does not include information about traffic volumes.

Michigan’s most dangerous intersections for 2020 are:

18 1/2 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke in Sterling Heights: 131 crashes, 8 injuries 11 Mile/I-696 and Van Dyke in Warren: 124 crashes, 33 injuries US 131 and Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids: 114 crashes, 23 injuries Martin Parkway and Pontiac Trail, Commerce Twp.: 110 crashes, 4 injuries Schoolcraft and Telegraph, Redford Twp.: 108 crashes, 27 injuries Burton St. SW and US 131, Grand Rapids: 89 crashes, 23 injuries 12 Mile and I94, Roseville: 88 crashes, 31 injuries Telegraph and 12 Mile, Southfield: 88 crashes, 20 injuries Conner Street and I94, Detroit: 79 crashes, 21 injuries Southfield Road and 11 Mile, Lathrup Village: 70 crashes, 16 injuries 10 Mile and I94, St Clair Shores: 70 crashes, 12 injuries Middlebelt and Schoolcraft, Livonia: 69 crashes, 16 injuries State Road and Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor: 69 crashes, 6 injuries Joy Road and M39, Detroit: 68 crashes, 28 injuries Ford Road and Haggerty Road, Canton Twp.: 68 crashes, 24 injuries Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke, Sterling Heights: 68 crashes, 8 injuries Hall Road and Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights: 67 crashes, 17 injuries 28th St. SE and Division Ave., Grand Rapids: 66 crashes, 17 injuries Hall Road and Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Twp: 64 crashes, 24 injuries

An intersection is any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout. The numbers include any reported crash that occurred within 250 feet of an intersection, including turnarounds and on/off ramps to highways.

To learn more, visit michiganautolaw.com/legal-resources/most-dangerous-intersections/.