Which Farmington Hills intersection is most dangerous?

Michigan Auto Law has released the state’s most dangerous intersections based on 2020 accident report data, and one in Farmington Hills made the list.
The intersection of Orchard Lake and 14 Mile Roads saw 89 crashes with 11 injuries, the seventh most dangerous on the list. A roundabout there opened in 2015.
In previous years, 14 Mile/Orchard Lake has consistently ranked among Michigan’s top five most dangerous intersections. It is also among the busiest, with thousands of vehicles passing through each day.
The coronavirus pandemic may have improved safety last year. Crashes dropped to the lowest level since 2010. Crash-related injuries also dropped 18.6 percent from 2019 to 2020. However, traffic fatalities saw a sharp increase to 1,084, the highest number since 2007.
Gursten adds that those sharing the road with vehicles were not so fortunate. Bicyclist, motorcyclist and pedestrian fatalities all rose in 2020, as more people got outside during the pandemic.
“Our goal is driver safety,”Steven Gursten, president of the Farmington Hills-based firm, said in a press release. “We give drivers this information so they can plan alternative routes if possible, and to be aware of the extra caution needed when driving in these areas.”
Michigan Auto Law bases its reporting on preliminary and historical data from Michigan State Police and does not include information about traffic volumes.
Michigan’s most dangerous intersections for 2020 are:
- 18 1/2 Mile Rd. and Van Dyke in Sterling Heights: 131 crashes, 8 injuries
- 11 Mile/I-696 and Van Dyke in Warren: 124 crashes, 33 injuries
- US 131 and Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids: 114 crashes, 23 injuries
- Martin Parkway and Pontiac Trail, Commerce Twp.: 110 crashes, 4 injuries
- Schoolcraft and Telegraph, Redford Twp.: 108 crashes, 27 injuries
- Burton St. SW and US 131, Grand Rapids: 89 crashes, 23 injuries
- 14 Mile and Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills: 89 crashes, 11 injuries
- 12 Mile and I94, Roseville: 88 crashes, 31 injuries
- Telegraph and 12 Mile, Southfield: 88 crashes, 20 injuries
- Conner Street and I94, Detroit: 79 crashes, 21 injuries
- Southfield Road and 11 Mile, Lathrup Village: 70 crashes, 16 injuries
- 10 Mile and I94, St Clair Shores: 70 crashes, 12 injuries
- Middlebelt and Schoolcraft, Livonia: 69 crashes, 16 injuries
- State Road and Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor: 69 crashes, 6 injuries
- Joy Road and M39, Detroit: 68 crashes, 28 injuries
- Ford Road and Haggerty Road, Canton Twp.: 68 crashes, 24 injuries
- Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke, Sterling Heights: 68 crashes, 8 injuries
- Hall Road and Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights: 67 crashes, 17 injuries
- 28th St. SE and Division Ave., Grand Rapids: 66 crashes, 17 injuries
- Hall Road and Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Twp: 64 crashes, 24 injuries
An intersection is any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout. The numbers include any reported crash that occurred within 250 feet of an intersection, including turnarounds and on/off ramps to highways.
To learn more, visit michiganautolaw.com/legal-resources/most-dangerous-intersections/.