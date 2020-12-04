Where to watch Santa’s virtual Farmington visit

In the interests of COVID-19 safety, Santa’s annual visit to Farmington this year will happen during a live-streamed event hosted Saturday, December 5, by the Farmington Area Jaycees, Greater Farmington Area Chamber, and City of Farmington.

Here’s all you need to know about the 8 p.m. broadcast:

What you’ll see

footage from past lighted parades

a tribute to the local heroes of 2020

messages from Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman and Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett

Christmas tree safety tips

announcement of the 2020 Farmington Area Jaycees Citizen and Business of the Year

holiday demos of eats, treats, and gifts from Farmington-area businesses (get your kit for Kitchen Creations’ Holiday Bark candy-making segment)

Santa reading “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore from inside the Governor Warner Mansion

lighting of the tree inside the Warner Mansion gazebo

Where you can watch

The program will be live-streamed on:

the City of Farmington’s cable channel (Spectrum Channel 215 or WOW Channel 10)

the City of Farmington Hills cable channel (Spectrum Channel 203 or AT&T Channel 99)

on the Jaycees YouTube channel: youtu.be/Hk8Pj020pj4

the City’s Facebook page: facebook.com/FarmingtonMI

the Chamber Facebook page: facebook.com/GFACC

the Jaycee’s Facebook page: facebook.com/FAJaycees