Where to watch Santa’s virtual Farmington visit

In the interests of COVID-19 safety, Santa’s annual visit to Farmington this year will happen during a live-streamed event hosted Saturday, December 5, by the Farmington Area Jaycees, Greater Farmington Area Chamber, and City of Farmington.
Here’s all you need to know about the 8 p.m. broadcast:
What you’ll see
- footage from past lighted parades
- a tribute to the local heroes of 2020
- messages from Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman and Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett
- Christmas tree safety tips
- announcement of the 2020 Farmington Area Jaycees Citizen and Business of the Year
- holiday demos of eats, treats, and gifts from Farmington-area businesses (get your kit for Kitchen Creations’ Holiday Bark candy-making segment)
- Santa reading “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore from inside the Governor Warner Mansion
- lighting of the tree inside the Warner Mansion gazebo
Where you can watch
The program will be live-streamed on:
- the City of Farmington’s cable channel (Spectrum Channel 215 or WOW Channel 10)
- the City of Farmington Hills cable channel (Spectrum Channel 203 or AT&T Channel 99)
- on the Jaycees YouTube channel: youtu.be/Hk8Pj020pj4
- the City’s Facebook page: facebook.com/FarmingtonMI
- the Chamber Facebook page: facebook.com/GFACC
- the Jaycee’s Facebook page: facebook.com/FAJaycees