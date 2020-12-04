Where to watch Santa’s virtual Farmington visit

In the interests of COVID-19 safety, Santa’s annual visit to Farmington this year will happen during a live-streamed event hosted Saturday, December 5, by the Farmington Area Jaycees, Greater Farmington Area Chamber, and City of Farmington.

Here’s all you need to know about the 8 p.m. broadcast:

What you’ll see

  • footage from past lighted parades
  • a tribute to the local heroes of 2020
  • messages from Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman and Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett
  • Christmas tree safety tips
  • announcement of the 2020 Farmington Area Jaycees Citizen and Business of the Year
  • holiday demos of eats, treats, and gifts from Farmington-area businesses (get your kit for Kitchen Creations’ Holiday Bark candy-making segment)
  • Santa reading “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore from inside the Governor Warner Mansion
  • lighting of the tree inside the Warner Mansion gazebo

Where you can watch

The program will be live-streamed on:

