What’s happening at the Farmington Farmers Market this week?

The Farmington Farmers Market opens its third week Saturday with 13 new vendors, music by Bob Monteleone, and sunflower seedlings galore.

The Farmington Beautification Committee kicks off its “Sunflower Explosion”, with volunteers selling $1 seedlings on the west side of the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion. The committee will award prizes in August for the tallest/healthiest looking sunflower plant, as well as a short sunflower plant with the most blooms.

Other market activities include:

The Walkabouts walking club at 10 a.m. Sign up at the Information Tent or, if you already have, join the group at the compass rose in the center of Riley Park.

Bob Monteleone playing Music at the Market on the east side of Riley Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The weekly market basket giveaway. Sign up at the information tent; volunteers draw a winner at noon.

Shop downtown merchants Saturday and exchange $20 in receipts for a reusable jute market bag.

Need parking? Find a map of timed/untimed lots at downtownfarmington.org.

Following the latest guidance from the Michigan Farmers Market Association, only those not vaccinated must wear a mask. Learn about COVID safety measures, view a market map, and more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow the market on Facebook.