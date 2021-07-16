What you’ll find at Saturday’s Farmington Farmers Market

The Farmington Farmers and Artisans Market brings Michigan produce and more to Farmington High School, 32500 Shiawassee in Farmington, on July 17.
The move allows for Greater Farmington Founders Festival activities in Riley Park and the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion.
Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the school’s east parking lot, the weekly market will feature these vendors:
- Artisun Bath & Skin Care
- Baking Legends
- Chocolate Chipped Bakery
- Farm & Forest
- Forest Treats
- Fusilier
- Gass
- Goetz
- Golden Wheat
- Imperial Flowers and Vegetables
- Kapnick
- RB Miller
- Mugs Coffee & Grub
- Rose Best
- Springbrook
- Strong Soil
- Treat the Dog
- Xiong
Mark Reitenga plays Music at the Market, starting at 10 a.m. The event happens rain or shine. For more information, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow the Market on Facebook.