What you’ll find at Saturday’s Farmington Farmers Market

The Farmington Farmers and Artisans Market brings Michigan produce and more to Farmington High School, 32500 Shiawassee in Farmington, on July 17.

The move allows for Greater Farmington Founders Festival activities in Riley Park and the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion.

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the school’s east parking lot, the weekly market will feature these vendors:

Artisun Bath & Skin Care

Baking Legends

Chocolate Chipped Bakery

Farm & Forest

Forest Treats

Fusilier

Gass

Goetz

Golden Wheat

Imperial Flowers and Vegetables

Kapnick

RB Miller

Mugs Coffee & Grub

Rose Best

Springbrook

Strong Soil

Treat the Dog

Xiong

Mark Reitenga plays Music at the Market, starting at 10 a.m. The event happens rain or shine. For more information, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow the Market on Facebook.