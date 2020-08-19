What you’ll find at Ladies Night Outside in Downtown Farmington

About 20 downtown Farmington businesses will offer sidewalk sales, deals on food and beverages, and more during Ladies Night Outside, happening 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 20.

Most of the activity will be held outdoors, but some merchants will allow a limited number of shoppers inside. Everyone is encouraged to “mask up”, as there may not be room for social distancing on sidewalks with patio dining in full swing and merchandise on display.

Here’s a list of participating merchants; learn more at downtownfarmington.org:

Kitchen Creations – For every pound of Merckens chocolate purchased ($4.99-$5.99), ladies will get to pick out two chocolate molds for free (regularly $2.25 each). No limit! Stop by for samples!

Chive Kitchen – Starting at 7 p.m.: Ladies, Libations, Lyrics and Linguica, with an outside bar. $5 Cosmos and Margaritas, $10 Craft Cocktails and $5 Portuguese Linguica Sandwiches.

Krazy Crab – 40 percent off wine

Neu Kombucha – Make Your Own Kombucha class. Write to neukombucha@yahoo.com to register.

Tre Sorelle International Gifts and Home Decor – Artist and artisan pop-up, $5 off rattan purses from Vietnam.

Farmington Civic Theater – $2 off small, medium, and large popcorn and pop

Care By Design – Sidewalk sales featuring the skin care bundle with CBD facial cleanser and CBD anti-aging cream, kombucha, and other beverages

Clothes Encounters – Sidewalk sales

All About Women’s Health Boutique – Sidewalk sales

TRV|FIT Farmington – Free 5-Class Packs, register here: forms.gle/p3qWZdmkjy6Bbmfa8

The Vines Flower & Garden Shop – 20 percent off plants online (code PLANT20) and in-store shopping specials

1UP Arcade Bar – Lady Lavender cocktail, $5

The Cheese Lady – Sidewalk sales

Bodhi Yoga – Outdoor Yoga in the Park August 16-22, Upward Dog Days of Summer 5-Class Pack for $45

KickstART Gallery & Gift Shop – Sidewalk sales

Sidecar Slider Bar – Happy hour beer any time

Needle Artist and Crafters – 10 percent off any class purchased

Farmington Brewing Company – ask about specials

Basement Burger Bar – Beef sliders and Margarita flat breads

Page’s Food & Spirits – 20 percent off all menu items and $5 mules, martinis, margaritas, and wine