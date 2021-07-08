What to know about Farmington area downed trees, limbs

If you’ve got trees or tree limbs down after Wednesday’s storms, here’s what you should know about taking care of them:

Farmington Hills

You can leave branches and storm debris, or debris left by a tree removal contractor, on the curb for your regularly scheduled garbage day, provided you follow city guidelines.

Tie limbs no larger than 6 inches in diameter and brush in bundles no larger than 4 feet long or 60 pounds per bundle. Workers will not pick up unbundled brush and limbs.

Homeowners must dispose of larger tree limbs and may need to hire a contractor.

If you’ve had tree branches or a tree stump chipped, you’re responsible for disposal of the chips, following yard waste guidelines.

Place tree debris for composting in brown paper yard waste bags or in trash cans (35-gallon size limit with a maximum weight of 60 pounds) with a Yard Waste sticker on both sides. Pick up stickers at Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., or Farmington Hills Division of Public Works, 27245 Halsted Rd. Brush, twigs, and other debris should not stick out above the top of the container.

City officials are assessing removal of excess storm debris. Under its Waste Management contract, the city does not offer special removal of trees or debris.

Questions? Call DPW at 248-871-2850 or visit fhgov.com.

Farmington

Residents with limbs down can cut them into 4-foot lengths and bring them to the curb with the cut end out toward the street (without blocking the sidewalk). The limbs must not be larger than 6 inches in diameter. Collection may take several days.

City crews and contractors won’t remove private tree stumps or debris outside of the public right-of-way. Contractors must remove all debris as part of their services.

If a tree or limb has fallen on your home or vehicle, contact Farmington Public Safety to file a report, then contact your insurance company.