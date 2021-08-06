Wellness walk and talk in Farmington Hills August 13

Join a free “Wellness Walk and Talk” in Heritage Park August 13 to learn more about injury prevention with a Beaumont health professional.

Michelle Soho will speak from noon to 1 p.m. Contact her at michelle.soho@beaumont.org.

The group meets at the Farmington Hills Nature Center inside the park at 24915 Farmington Road. Following the presentation, participants head out on the trails for a 30-minute walk and casual conversation. The speaker will lead the discussion and answer questions.

You can drop in, but pre-registration is encouraged at web1.myvscloud.com/farmingtonhills.html. Severe weather cancels the event.

Learn more at beaumont.org/getswalking.