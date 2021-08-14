Welcome to Naturally Speaking with Joe Derek

Would you like to bring more of the world of nature into your life? I would like to help you do just that by sharing my years of outdoor experience with you.

As a new writer for the Farmington Voice, I will be happy to answer questions and give you timely tips on how to enjoy the flora and fauna around us as we go through each season.

I am the retired Farmington Hills City Naturalist. I now enjoy taking hundreds of photos of nature at our home daily from dawn to dusk. Over 15,000 images are stored at our home, where I mat and frame the one I especially enjoy.

As a naturalist, I get extremely upset when some of our local media cover a wildlife topic and many times do not give the public the proper information. When I call to have them make a correction, I am told they do not have the time.

The truth may set you free, but if you do not listen to good advice, you will get a woodchuck under your deck and a raccoon in your chimney. I look forward to meeting you at least in print.

Listed are some things I have been involved in:

I was the nature writer for Michigan Outdoor News and Michigan Streamside Journal plus contributed nature information to the former Farmington Observer.

Along with a group of concerned citizens, saved a 71 acre parcel of property which is now “Woodland Hills, a Nature Park” in Farmington Hills.

Have taught and conducted seminars & classes on environmental issues since 1977.

Interviewed by the Detroit Zoo in 1990 to establish a living butterfly exhibit before they built the present Butterfly House.

Was media contact when the Belle Isle Aquarium was slated to close, by being a member of Friends of the Belle Isle Aquarium.

Hosted “Naturally Michigan Afield” on WCAR and WHND A.M. radio.

Hosted “Nature in the Hills” and “Nature Minutes” on local cable channel 8 when working as City Naturalist

Judy and I are fortunate to live on almost 2 acres, which is a National Wildlife Federation Backyard Habitat where we garden for butterflies, hummingbirds and other forms of wildlife. We have been doing this for over 30 years.

We have 23 aquariums at home; we raise fish and work with saving endangered species. Our oldest fish was purchased in 1997. We have a fair amount of house plants and many hobbies. I have enjoyed being a fishing instructor through the years. I have been a Master Gardener since 1977.

So here I am! Ready to answer your nature questions and give you the best information available.

–Joe Derek