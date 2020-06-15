Weigh in on Farmington Public Schools budget

Farmington Public Schools residents will have an opportunity Tuesday to weigh in on the district’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.

The 5:30 p.m. public hearing, which includes a review of the draft budget and proposed tax levy, comes after a 5 p.m. closed meeting to discuss attorney/client privileged materials, and before the board’s 6 p.m. regular and organizational meetings.

Also included on the 6 p.m. agenda:

a Resolution in Support of Racial Equity and Justice

updates on transitioning back to school and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

discussion of a resolution on a 1.4 mill Oakland County Enhancement Millage proposed by Oakland Schools

votes on the 2020-2021 budget and tax levy

award of a hand-made pizza bid

approval of a Notice of Layoff list

an organizational meeting with election of board officers

All three meetings will be held at the Lewis Schulman Administrative Center, 32500 Shiawassee in Farmington. Agendas are posted at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.

Board meetings can be viewed online at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.