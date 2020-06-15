Weigh in on Farmington Public Schools budget

Farmington Public Schools residents will have an opportunity Tuesday to weigh in on the district’s proposed 2020-2021 budget.
The 5:30 p.m. public hearing, which includes a review of the draft budget and proposed tax levy, comes after a 5 p.m. closed meeting to discuss attorney/client privileged materials, and before the board’s 6 p.m. regular and organizational meetings.
Also included on the 6 p.m. agenda:
- a Resolution in Support of Racial Equity and Justice
- updates on transitioning back to school and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- discussion of a resolution on a 1.4 mill Oakland County Enhancement Millage proposed by Oakland Schools
- votes on the 2020-2021 budget and tax levy
- award of a hand-made pizza bid
- approval of a Notice of Layoff list
- an organizational meeting with election of board officers
All three meetings will be held at the Lewis Schulman Administrative Center, 32500 Shiawassee in Farmington. Agendas are posted at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.
Board meetings can be viewed online at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.