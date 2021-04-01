Weigh in Monday on Downtown Farmington plan

Farmington city council members will hold an April 5 public hearing on an updated Downtown Development and Tax Increment Financing Plan.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board uses the plan to identify projects within the district, which stretches along Grand River from Mayfield to Oakland Street. It estimates future revenues, lays out proposed improvements, and more.

The council’s 7 p.m. meeting agenda also includes approval of the plan and:

Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification presentation

event approval for Farmington Community Library Family Fun in Riley Park and Family Story Time events

a resolution extending outdoor seating expansion

awarding a contract for the heating improvements at Sundquist Pavilion

awarding a contract for the 9 Mile Water Booster Station Pipe Rehabilitation to CSM Mechanical

extending the 2018 Concrete Road Patching Program with Hartwell Cement Company to include a section of Farmington Road and Smithfield Street

authorizing the purchase of replacement Water and Sewer Utility Van from Versalift Midwest

View the full agenda and supporting materials at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. Learn how to join the meeting at farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-April-5,-2021.aspx.