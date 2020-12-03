Weeks-old North Farmington COVID cases on state outbreak list

For the first time, a Farmington Public Schools (FPS) COVID-19 outbreak appeared on the state’s School-Related Outbreak Reporting list, but the data is more than two weeks old.

Director of School and Community Relations Diane Bauman said three North Farmington High School staff cases in the November 30 report include those listed November 10 and 17 on the district’s website. Ten staff members and/or students who had close contact were quarantined.

Bauman said the third case was not reported locally because the staff member had no contact with anyone in district buildings, and had not worked for more than a week when she was diagnosed.

Oakland County, which tracks COVID infections, reports 592 confirmed and probable COVID cases within the district’s boundaries from November 19 through December 2. That’s up from less than 100 cases in early September.

Citing a local increase in COVID cases and heightened state and Oakland County risk levels, FPS trustees last month voted to keep K-5, early childhood, and special education students in remote learning until January 11, 2021. Middle and high school students are expected to return to in-person learning on January 25, 2021.