Webinar helps families, businesses choose their best bank

Michigan families and new business owners can learn more about choosing their best banking options during webinars hosted by JVS Human Services.

The August and September virtual events are part of the First Financial Friday series sponsored by TCF Bank.

“Banking in Today’s World”, held at 10:30 a.m. on August 6, will explain how to choose the best savings account for a family’s needs. “Banking for Entrepreneurs”, at 10:30 a.m. on September 3, will explain everything a new Michigan business owner needs to know about how business banking accounts work.

“It is very common for people to begin with a bank in their teens or early 20s and then never move from that bank, or ever check what new banking products are available,” said Financial Capability Supervisor Laltsha Cunningham. “So many people just look at their statements and that’s it, while there could be additional benefits they aren’t receiving like, for example, a money market account which could provide interest.”

Cunningham said that the outcome of the pandemic was that many new businesses were created in metro Detroit and throughout Michigan.

“In some cases, people started looking at their hobbies in a new way and businesses were launched. These new entrepreneurs will likely need guidance on business banking. For example, there is documentation that might be needed for opening a business account and we will be addressing that in our program,” she explained.

Sign up for the webinars at jvshumanservices.org/events/whats-coming-up/.

To learn more, write to financialhelp@jvshumanservices.org or call 248-233-4299.