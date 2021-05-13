Watch North Farmington musical ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ this weekend

North Farmington High School’s Raiders of the Performing Arts will present Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, broadcast live on YouTube May 15-16.

Actors perform at 7 p.m. both days on stage at the Dean and Sue Cobb Center of the Performing Arts. Fans can watch the show live on the Farmington Public Schools TV-10 YouTube Page, and the video will remain posted for re-watching.

The cast of 18 students and pit of seven include seniors Hannah Weinraub as Helen, Michael Soverinsky as Peter Quince, and Madi LaJoice as Hermia, and junior Gibson Diemert as Nick Bottom.

Forbidden love

The show follows a group of young lovers as they navigate forbidden love. Along the way, a mischievous fairy by the name of Robin Goodfellow hinders their journey.

In the same forest, a group of townsfolk rehearses a play. A cast member has a run-in with Robin Goodfellow, who transforms his head into a donkey’s head.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” marks director and 2015 alum Stephaney Vietor’s second production. Rounding out the directorial team are technical director Sean McGuckin, and new staff members Ian Emerson, orchestra director, and Matthew Greenberg, music director.

Support theater opportunities

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Farmington theater department has provided students safe in-person and virtual performing opportunities. The program eliminated all costs to ensure every student can take part and theater lovers can view their work.

To support these opportunities for Raiders of the Performing Arts, visit givebutter.com/NFHSROPA.