Watch Farmington Schools sports live on web, cable

Because COVID-19 has limited the number of spectators allowed at sporting events, Farmington Public Schools has begun live-streaming so that spectators can enjoy watching in the comfort of their homes.

Events can be viewed on these platforms:

Spectrum Cable Channel 210

TV-10 YouTube

TV-10 Video on Demand/Streaming (click on the “LIVE” tab, then the play button)

Video of the September 17 Farmington High Varsity Football Game, the FHS Fall Marching Band Halftime Show, the September 25 North Farmington High Varsity Football Game, and NFHS Fall Marching Band Halftime Show are all posted online. TV-10 hopes to air the next home swim meet as well.