Watch Farmington area COVID-19 Town Hall

Farmington area health care providers and first responders covered topics from masks to vaccines during a Monday COVID-19 Town Hall hosted by Beaumont Health and the cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh, Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman, Beaumont Farmington Hills Hospital President David Claeys, Beaumont Farmington Hills Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Rebock, and Beaumont Infectious Diseases specialist Dr. Wiley Fan spoke for nearly an hour. Moderator Lauren Turner, from the City of Farmington Hills Video Division, posed questions submitted in advance of the event.

Fan said health officials are concerned about new variants that seem more easily transmitted. While vaccines don’t appear as effective with those viruses, he said, they are generally safe.

“We’ve vaccinated millions of people,” he said. “As you look at the bottom line safety, there have been only 10 cases of true anaphylaxis… It’s really a very, very clean vaccine.”

Rebock urged everyone to get vaccinated when they’re eligible, because “it’s our path to herd immunity.”

Asked about mask wearing, Fan said only about 7 percent of Michiganders have been vaccinated.

“We are so slow at this process that we are likely going to lose the race between variants and vaccination,” he said. “We have to fall back on what we know works, and that’s masking and distancing and following all we’ve been talking about for over a year now.”

Watch the Town Hall: