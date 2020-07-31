Watch a beehive at the Farmington Hills Nature Center

Thanks to Farmington Hills resident Rick Mitchell, Farmington Hills Nature Center visitors can now experience the magic of bees up close with a custom-made Observation Beehive.

Mitchell installed and maintains two outdoor beehives in Heritage Park, but wanted visitors to enjoy a more personal experience. So over the winter, he designed and built the new Observation Beehive located inside the exhibit area of the Nature Center. He has donated countless hours to this project and will continue to care for the Observation Beehive throughout the year.

“I’m passionate about bees and beekeeping and wanted to share that with the public,” Mitchell said in a press release. “The clear panels allow visitors to see almost all aspects of a bee’s life, from the comfort of the Nature Center without the risk of being stung.”

Nature Center Supervisor Ashlie Smith added, “You can hear them buzzing inside, and you may even catch a glimpse of the queen bee!”

Visitors can schedule an Exclusive Nature Center Experience appointment at https://recreg.fhgov.com or in-person at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road. You can also drop in Monday-Friday 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Up to 10 visitors are allowed in at a time, on a first-come, first-served basis.

All Nature Center visitors will be asked to sign in, wear a mask, and stay six feet apart. Staff will be wearing masks at all times, and the facility will be regularly disinfected.

The Farmington Hills Nature Center is located inside Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road. Call 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.