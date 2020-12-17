Warner students earn All-State Ensemble honors

Two Warner Middle School students have been selected for the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association’s Honorary All-State Ensemble.

Eighth graders Emily Kim and Nene Takama, both of whom play trumpet, auditioned via recording, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students had one opportunity to record an assigned etude and major scales and upload it to the audition website.

“I have had the pleasure of teaching both Emily and Nene in band class and within our extracurricular jazz band at Warner Middle School for the last two years,” Katelyn Fauls, band director for Warner Middle School, Kenbrook, and Hillside Elementary Schools, said in a press release. “They are both tremendously talented musicians who worked very hard to learn difficult repertoire in a time where teaching and learning music is much different and more challenging than we are used to. They embraced the opportunity to push themselves and improve their playing skills and I’m thrilled that the MSBOA adjudicators have recognized their talents with this honor.”

Approximately 1,500 students from around the state auditioned for five ensembles. In a typical year, chosen students would be invited to the Michigan Music Conference in January to rehearse and perform in Grand Rapids. Due to the pandemic, the conference will be held virtually, and each ensemble member will receive a certificate from MSBOA.