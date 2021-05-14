Warner Mansion seeks board members, Warnerettes

The Friends of the Governor Warner Mansion and the Warnerettes Parasol Drill Team are looking for volunteers.

The Friends group, which provides fundraising support, is accepting applications for board members. Anyone interested should fill out the form at ci.farmington.mi.us/City-Services/Forms-and-Permits/Government/Application_BoardsCommissionsCommittees.aspx.

To learn more, call 248-474-5500, ext. 2225, or write to mshore@farmgov.com.

The Warnerettes perform at local events and rehearse on Monday nights at the Mansion, 33805 Grand River. To learn more or volunteer, write kellyguarano@gmail.com.

To learn more about the city-owned museum, visit farmgov.com or follow on Facebook.