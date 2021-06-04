Warner Mansion, Drake Park bids on Farmington agenda

Farmington officials will look at an agreement Monday to get a consultant working on options for the Governor Warner Mansion.

Late last year, the city started looking for a consultant to help explore the historic home’s future. Built by pioneer P.D. Warner in 1867, the Victorian Italianate structure was later home to his son, Michigan Governor Fred M. Warner.

Family members donated the property over 40 years ago for “public use.” The city typically budgets $45,000 annually for upkeep, but the aging house museum needs more than $600,000 of repairs and improvements.

City manager David Murphy said in an agenda memo only two firms responded to a request for qualifications. He then approached engineering consultant Matt Parks, of OHM, who offered to help.

Council members will review an agreement during a 6 p.m. special meeting. Their 7 p.m. agenda includes:

a public hearing on the Oakland Street Alley Assessment District

bids for Drake Park improvements, and the West Oakland Street Reconstruction and

Water Main Replacement

Water Main Replacement quotes for new handrails at City Hall

a special event application for a Back to School Celebration in Shiawassee Park

a policy change required by law for poverty exemptions made by the city’s Board of Review

Officials continue to meet using the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Learn how to watch and comment at farmgov.com. The agendas and supporting materials are available here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx