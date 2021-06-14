Warner grandson shares memories of Mansion in Farmington

Harley Warner, grandson of Governor Fred M. and Martha Warner, spent time Saturday in a house that holds fond memories from his childhood.

Warner, now 89, shared those memories with Governor Warner Mansion interim director Mary-Jeanne Shore and several volunteers. His parents were Howard and Clarissa Warner; he’s named for an uncle who died just a year before he was born.

Warner family members donated the property on Grand River to the City of Farmington over 40 years ago. Fred Warner’s father, P. Dean, built the Victorian Italianate mansion in 1867.

While he grew up in a house on Wilmarth, Harley Warner said he often visited his grandparents and shared many family dinners. He also played pickup ball games in fields around the house and remembers staging plays with friends indoors.

Listen to the conversation, which runs just over 8 minutes: