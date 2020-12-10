War Memorial wreath pays tribute to Farmington soldiers

While they couldn’t host a formal ceremony this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Groves-Walker American Legion Post in Farmington still laid a wreath at the city’s war memorial.

The Post typically hosts a small ceremony during the first weekend in December to honor Farmington’s war dead and remember soldiers who will be away from home for the holidays, as well as their families.

Located in Memorial Park, at the corner of Oakland Street and Grand River, the War Memorial displays bronze plaques the honor Farmington residents who died in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World War I.