Want to serve? Hills council, FPS board applications open

Local residents who want to serve the community at a higher level may want to start brushing up their resumes.

Farmington Hills city council and Farmington Public Schools officials this week talked about how they’ll fill current and future open seats. While plans are not finalized, both groups discussed tentative timelines and processes.

Farmington Hills

Council members have a seat to fill after the resignation of Samantha Steckloff, who was elected in November to the Michigan House of Representatives. The appointee would serve until Steckloff’s term expires at the end of 2021. Officials generally preferred an open application process, with interested residents submitting a resume and letter of interest. City attorney Steven Joppich said he would bring a process recommendation and job description to the December 14 city council meeting.

Farmington Public Schools

School district officials face a more complex situation, with the November 16 resignations of trustees Pam Green and Terry Johnson, effective November 20 and 21, respectively. Johnson had just 45 days left in his term.

New board president Zach Rich said there was some discussion about appointing two of the three trustees elected on November 3. Cheryl Blau and Mable Fox will start 6-year terms and Claudia Heinrich will start a 2-year term in January. All three have indicated they would be willing to help in any way the board needs, trustee Terri Weems said.

If officials choose that route, one of the appointees would resign on December 31 to begin their new term. That would start the clock running on a state mandated 30-day window to fill the rest of Green’s term.

Weems said given the short time frame, trustees would have to rush an open appointment process. Holding a decision until the board’s December 15 meeting, she said, would give the public an opportunity to provide feedback. Trustees may schedule another meeting before then, and Rich said he would work with staff members to make an application for the January 1 opening available next week.