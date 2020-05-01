Want to run for Farmington school board?

Anyone interested in running for a seat on the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education is invited to a virtual informational meeting held Thursday, May 14.

Voters will elect three trustees on Tuesday, November 3. Current board members Jessica Cummings, Terry Johnson, and Richard Mukamal are up for re-election. Only Mukamal has announced he will seek another term.

The 7 p.m. meeting will include information about serving and an opportunity to ask questions. Join the discussion at bit.ly/2KK8vx1. The Access Code is 471 609 131, and password is 8P5Kkve7D2P.

Candidates have until Tuesday, July 21, to file necessary paperwork. Learn more here: bit.ly/2xotaDS

For information about the virtual event, write to info@fpsk12.net.