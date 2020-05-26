Walk to raise funds for Farmington Hills children’s charity

The Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan (CLF), based in Farmington Hills, will raise funds through its first-ever virtual walk to support children and adults with blood cancer and their families.

CLF provides support, resources, and information that helps more than 3,000 Michigan blood cancer patients in emotional and practical ways throughout their illness.

To participate in Walk Around the Block on June 6, choose the length, route, and time of your walk, and register either alone or as part of a team. The $25 registration fee includes a free t-shirt. CLF encourages setting fundraising goals to raise additional money and awareness.

To register or learn more, visit leukemiamichigan.org.