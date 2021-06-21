Walk and Talk with Beaumont doc in Farmington Hills park

Walk and talk with a Beaumont health professional during events held this summer in Heritage Park.

Meet at the Farmington Hills Nature Center for the 12-1 p.m. “Walk and Talks,” which include a presentation followed by a 30-minute walk and casual conversation. Topics include:

Cardiac Services–Friday, July 9, with Heather Glover

Injury Prevention–Friday, August 13, with Michelle Soho

You can drop in, but organizers prefer you register at recreg.fhgov.com/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?primarycode=PN3214 .

To learn more, visit beaumont.org/getswalking.

You’ll find the Farmington Hills Nature Center inside Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd. Call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for information about this and upcoming programs.