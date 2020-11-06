Vote for Farmington Jaycees Citizen, Business of the Year

For a second year, the Farmington Area Jaycees will honor a Citizen and Business of the Year chosen by community votes.
Nominees were selected based on outstanding contributions to the community. These six Farmington businesses are in the running:
- KickstART Gallery & Shop
- Sunflour Bakehaus
- The Rolling Stoves
- Sidecar Slider Bar
- Peterlin’s Restaurant and Bar
- Care By Design Market
These citizens have been nominated:
- Linda Deskins
- Becky Burns
- Maja Reed
- Emily Karlichek
- Steve Baumbach
Voting ends at 11:55 p.m. on November 22. The winners will be announced during a December 5 virtual tree-lighting ceremony streamed on Facebook and YouTube. To learn more about nominees and vote, visit fajc.org/citizenbusinessoftheyear.html