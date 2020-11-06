Vote for Farmington Jaycees Citizen, Business of the Year

Business, Community, Farmington, Farmington Hills

For a second year, the Farmington Area Jaycees will honor a Citizen and Business of the Year chosen by community votes.

Nominees were selected based on outstanding contributions to the community. These six Farmington businesses are in the running:

  • KickstART Gallery & Shop
  • Sunflour Bakehaus
  • The Rolling Stoves
  • Sidecar Slider Bar
  • Peterlin’s Restaurant and Bar
  • Care By Design Market

These citizens have been nominated:

  • Linda Deskins
  • Becky Burns
  • Maja Reed
  • Emily Karlichek
  • Steve Baumbach

Voting ends at 11:55 p.m. on November 22. The winners will be announced during a December 5 virtual tree-lighting ceremony streamed on Facebook and YouTube. To learn more about nominees and vote, visit fajc.org/citizenbusinessoftheyear.html

