Volunteer with Farmington Hills boards, commissions

The City of Farmington Hills is looking for people interested in volunteering for to serve on seven of its boards and commissions.

You can learn more about the groups on the city’s website. Residency requirements vary.

These Boards and Commissions have openings:

• Beautification Commission – two full-time and two alternate positions (alternates fill in when full-time members can’t attend meetings)

• Commission on Children, Youth and Families – three full-time positions and one alternate

• Committee to Increase Voter Participation – three full-time and two alternate positions

• Community Health Commission – one full-time and one alternate position

• Emergency Preparedness Commission – two full-time positions

• Farmington Area Arts Commission – one full-time position

• Grand River Corridor Improvement Authority – two full-time positions (must be a resident or business owner in that area) • Historical Commission – one full-time position

To apply, submit a letter of interest with the name of the Board or Commission and your resume, to CMO@fhgov.com. All submissions will be reviewed by the Mayor, who then nominates Board and Commission members. Appointments require City Council approval.

If you’re not available to serve now, you may also submit a letter of interest for future consideration.