Volunteer spots still open for Farmington’s Harvest Moon

Volunteer spots remain for Harvest Moon, a celebration that brings food, music, and fun to downtown Farmington September 16-18.

You can help set up September 13 or 15. Crews will install corn stalks around town and decorate the Walter Sundquist Pavilion and Riley Park. Clean up happens on September 19.

During the event, volunteers pour beer and wine, take tickets, sell beer/wine tickets and swag for The Syndicate social district. Bonus: Volunteers get free admission and a free drink ticket.

To sign up and learn more, visit downtownfarmington.org/downtown_events/what_s_happening/harvest_moon_celebration.php