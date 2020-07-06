Volunteer in July, August to keep Heritage Park beautiful

You can help make Heritage Park an even better place during Volunteer Days held 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on July 18 and August 15.

Activities include removing invasive plants, collecting seeds, planting native wildflowers, and helping to maintain the trails and the Nature Center building. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Program check-in will be at the picnic table in front of the Nature Center. Temperature checks and screening questions will be required. If the weather cooperates, activities take place entirely outdoors; six-foot distancing will be enforced, and masks are encouraged.

In case of inclement weather, the program will move indoors, where masks and six-foot distancing will be required. Nature Center staff will be wearing masks at all times and enforcing physical distancing guidelines.

Equipment will be provided, but participants should provide their own gloves and water bottles. Groups of 10 or more should call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135, before Volunteer Day. Registration is encouraged at recreg.fhgov.com or in-person at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135, or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.