Volunteer for these Farmington boards, commissions

The City of Farmington is looking for volunteers to fill five vacancies on these Boards and Commissions:

The Beautification Committee proposes programs that improve the community’s physical appearance and assists with the community garden program. The committee runs the annual Beautification Awards Program. Two 3-year positions are open.

The Farmington Community Library Board of Trustees is a taxing authority with governance responsibilities for all aspects of library operations. One 4-year term is open, and the board typically meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.

The Historical Commission helps safeguard the city’s heritage. One 3-year term is open, and the Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month.

The Board of Review’s primary function is to review the assessment roll prepared by the Assessor, to hear appeals from property owners, consider poverty exemptions, and to make corrections regarding names and homestead exemptions. One, 3-year term is open.

To apply, fill out an application (farmgov.com/City-Services/Forms-and-Permits/Government/Application_BoardsCommissionsCommittees.aspx) and return it to Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street, or send it to mandrade@farmgov.com.