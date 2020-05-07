Visiting Angels offers free shopping for local seniors

A Farmington Hills business is providing a free grocery shopping service during the COVID-19 pandemic for local seniors and those who are disabled or too ill to shop for themselves.

Call or send an email to Visiting Angels with your name and address to make an appointment. The shopper will come to your home to pick up your list and funds for your purchase and deliver the order and receipt to your door.

The service is available Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., but you can make an appointment any day of the week.

Call 248-957-8331 or write to s.quinnette@visitingangels.com.

Visiting Angels typically provides seniors with in-home help with daily activities. The business has offered free grocery shopping service for Oakland and Wayne County seniors since April 1. Learn more at visitingangels.com/southfield/home