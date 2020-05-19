Virtual signing day honors North, Farmington athletes

Farmington Public Schools high schools typically hold a Signing Day ceremony this time of year, to honor young athletes who have committed to play their sports in college.

With school buildings closed, the district created a virtual event that included 16 athletes who will graduate from Farmington and North Farmington High Schools. Here’s where they’re going:

Farmington

Cameron Sims will play football at Trine University.

Brody Jamieson will swim for Wayne State University.

North Farmington

Jamal Hayes will play basketball at Heidelberg University.