Virtual signing day honors North, Farmington athletes

Schools

Farmington Public Schools high schools typically hold a Signing Day ceremony this time of year, to honor young athletes who have committed to play their sports in college.

With school buildings closed, the district created a virtual event that included 16 athletes who will graduate from Farmington and North Farmington High Schools. Here’s where they’re going:

Farmington

Cameron Sims will play football at Trine University.

Myles Hunt
Myles Hunt will play football at Adrian College.
Alan Roberson
Alan Roberson will play football at Adrian College.
Lia Munson
Lia Munson will swim with Illinois University.
Madison Carter
Madison Carter will swim and play lacrosse for Alma College.
Nick Schmid
Nick Schmid will dive for Davenport University.

Brody Jamieson will swim for Wayne State University.

Thomas Brandon
Thomas Brandon will run cross-country for Lawrence Tech University.
Jacody Sikora
Jacody Sikora will compete in track for Grand Valley State University.
Steve Guerrero
Steve Guerrero will play baseball for St. Clair Community College.
Lorren Pausch
Lorren Pausch will play volleyball for Oakland Community College.

North Farmington

Eddie Lenton
Eddie Lenton will play basketball at Rochester University.

Jamal Hayes will play basketball at Heidelberg University.

Jon Brunette
Jon Brunette will play football and lacrosse at Kalamazoo College.
Lyric O’Steen
Lyric O’Steen will bowl for Alabama State University.
Erin Sanders
Erin Sanders will swim for Olivet College.