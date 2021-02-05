Virtual library presentation explores finding Black ancestors

Farmington Genealogical Society president Rozlyn Kelly will explore the unique challenges of conducting African American genealogical research during a February 10 Zoom event.

Hosted by the Farmington Community Library, her 6:30 p.m. presentation will include a case study that researches freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad, free Blacks, and enslaved persons.

Registration is requested at farmlib.org/events. Include your email address, and a Zoom link will be sent to you before the program begins.