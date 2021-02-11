Virtual Farmington Chamber event celebrates 2020 wins

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 2021 “State of the Cities” virtually on February 25.

Community leaders will share information about new developments that will contribute to the overall growth and stability of Farmington and Farmington Hills. Speakers include:

Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman

Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett

Farmington Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Bobbie Hayes Goodrum

Greater Farmington area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Connor Osborn

LOC Credit Union CEO Stephen Grech

“This year’s State of the Cities will surely be different from what we are used to,” Osborn said in a press release. “But we feel it is important to take place to talk about our accomplishments in 2020 and where we are heading into 2021. We will be having 15-minute presentations from each speaker followed by breakout rooms with each for a Q&A.”

The 7:30 a.m. Zoom event is presented by LOC Credit Union with support from other local businesses, Beaumont Hospital and Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union.

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce represents the business communities in Farmington and Farmington Hills, serving as a conduit for its members to connect with fellow businesses and community partners through powerful networking, promotion, and education, to achieve their goals throughout the Greater Farmington area.

Cost for the event, which is open to the public, is $20 per person. Admission includes presentations and a group Q&A with your desired speaker. Register online at gfachamber.com.