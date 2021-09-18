View Arabic, Islamic calligraphy at Farmington Hills City Hall

The works of artist Dr. Nihad Dukhan, a Palestinian-American Master of Arabic and Islamic Calligraphy, will be on display through October 31 in the Rotating Exhibits Gallery at Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road.

“One does not need to know Arabic to enjoy Arabic and Islamic calligraphy. Its beauty draws from the intrinsic elegance of the letters and the connecting strokes between them,” the Farmington Hills resident said in a press release.

Calligraphy, a writing tradition, goes back centuries in Arab culture, often practiced by religious scholars. The classical artwork follows strict rules, using ink made from wood and oil soot on traditional Ahar paper.

Dukhan became interested in the art form as a sixth grader, in his native town of Gaza. After 17 years of study, he received his Ijazah (Master of Calligraphy degree) from noted Istanbul Grand Master Calligrapher Hasan Celebi in Thuluth and Naskh styles in 2009 and another degree in Taliq style in 2013.

In addition, Dukhan researches, experiments, and refines a modern personal style executed with acrylic colors on white canvas using a brush. His minimalist style usually focuses on single words like “Basil,” “Solidarity” or “Raven” and strives to produce iconic and organic images of these words.

A Professor of Mechanical Engineering at University of Detroit Mercy, Dukhan’s artwork is in the permanent collections of the Arab American National Museum, the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, Istanbul Technical University, and additional notable collections throughout the world. As a master of this time-honored art tradition, he hopes to reach across cultural barriers and provide a message of oneness and shared values.

Artworks in the Public Art Program are on loan for two years and most are for sale. For more information, call the Cultural Arts Division, 248-699-6709.

City Hall is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors should wear masks and observe social distancing.