VIDEO: Farmington Hills lights up for the holidays

Santa arrived in Farmington Hills on Tuesday night to help light up the city’s municipal campus at 11 Mile and Orchard Lake Roads.

Photographer Bill Bresler captured the family fun at the 29th annual Holiday Lights Ceremony:

Toys For Tots donations at the Farmington Hills Fire Department. (Bill Bresler) Jaime Taulbee and kids Cora, 6 years old, Aiden, 8 and a very excited Evan, 5, stop for a photo before the festivities begin. (Bill Bresler) Four year old Connor Van Kampen and his dad, Scott Van Kampen, check out a John Deere tractor covered with holiday lights. (Bill Bresler) Farmington High School Vocal Harmonics, directed by Angel Gippert, entertains, singing “Carol of the Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”. (Bill Bresler) Farmington High School Vocal Harmonics sings out on a cold evening. (Bill Bresler) Listening to a great choir, but they’re really waiting for the jolly old elf with the white beard, dressed in red, to make his appearance. (Bill Bresler) Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett looks like she just might have spotted the fire truck carrying Santa Claus. (Bill Bresler) On the lookout for Santa Claus. (Bill Bresler) Watching the fire truck bringing Santa. (Bill Bresler) Exhausted by the long trip from the North Pole, Santa steps out of the reindeer-less fire truck. (Bill Bresler) The man of the hour, Santa Claus, greets his Farmington Hills admirers. (Bill Bresler) Santa and Mayor Vicki Barnett do their best to control the crush of Christmas-addled children as they all pull the switch to light the holiday lights. It only took two tries. (Bill Bresler) Santa was happy to receive the Key to the City from Mayor Vicki Barnett. (Bill Bresler) Josephine Wyber, 8 years old, and her brother Andrew Wyber, 10, spend a little time with Santa Claus. (Bill Bresler) Three year old Jacob Allen is a big fan of Santa Claus. (Bill Bresler)

Reported by Farmington Voice