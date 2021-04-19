Veterans invited to May 15 care package giveaway

A May 15 care package giveaway in Southfield is open to area military veterans, active duty and reserves, and their families.

Held at the Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen Rd., the event is organized by the Southfield Veterans Commission. Recipients will take away food boxes, as well as information on community resources. The first 100 will also receive a $100 Meijer gift card.

The giveaway begins at 10 a.m., and registration is required here: eventbrite.com/e/veterans-care-package-giveaway-tickets-146644705261