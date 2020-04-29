Updated guide to Farmington area restaurants

With Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) restrictions expected to remain effective well into May, Farmington and Farmington Hills restaurants have made adjustments to their schedules, and some have re-opened after closing for several weeks.

Here’s our updated restaurant guide, with social media and website links, carryout/pickup information, and more. If we missed your favorite, send details to joni@farmingtonvoice.com or text to 248-568-0581.

RESTAURANTS/BARS/GROCERY

2 Roses Family Restaurant, 24059 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for carryout and delivery. Menu and more information at 2rosesrestaurant.com and on their Facebook page.

Aahar India, 35564 Grand River, Farmington Hills – open for carryout, delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub. View a menu at miaahar.com. Call 248-473-4500 to pick up curbside. More information and hours on their Facebook page.

Anna’s House, 32555 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills – open daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for carryout or delivery via DoorDash. Order online at annashouseus.com or call 248-254-3436

Antonio’s Cucina Italiana, 37646 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – Open for carryout, take-and-bake, and limited delivery service. View a menu at antoniosrestaurants.com. Hours and more information on their Facebook page. Call 248-994-4000.

Bangkok Sala Cafe, 27903 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – operating hours reduced to Thursday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m., for carryout orders or DoorDash delivery. Menu and more information on their Facebook page.

Basement Burger Bar, 33316 Grand River, Farmington, plans to re-open for carryout on May 1. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Bates Hamburgers, 22291 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout, call 248-478-7350 to place your order

Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders, 22424 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington – carryout and delivery, order online at bellacinos.com, download their app, or order through DoorDash or GrubHub.

Brass Pointe Restaurant, 24234 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – open 2-8 p.m., Monday-Sunday, for carryout. Call 248-476-1377 or order through Restaurant Connection and DoorDash. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Breakfast Club, 38467 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – temporarily closed

Browndog Barlor, 33314 Grand River, Farmington – temporarily closed, delivery via the Northville location. Order online at browndogbarlor.com. Browndog has established a GoFundMe drive to support their employees at gofundme.com/f/browndog-covid-staff-support. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Buddy’s Pizza, 31646 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills – open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. for curbside pick-up with phone payments, and free DoorDash orders, with Buddy’s covering the delivery costs. Menu and information at buddyspizza.com/farmington-hills

Bunchy’s Chicken & Pizza, 34527 Grand River – open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Sunday, 1-8:30 p.m. for carryout and delivery. View a menu and order at bunchyschickenandpizzamenu.com.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, 24445 Drake Road, Farmington Hills – store hours have changed, now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with special shopping hours Tuesday and Thursday, 7-8 a.m., for seniors and those with chronic health conditions.

Camelia’s Mexican Grill, 28990 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – offers curbside carryout and delivery. Hours starting May 1 are Sunday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 4-9 p.m. More information on their Facebook page.

Chicken King, 32663 Grand River, Farmington – open for carryout, call 248-427-9910. Delivery via GrubHub or DoorDash.

Chive Kitchen, 33043 Grand River, Farmington – closed but may offer special holiday menus, watch their Facebook page for updates.

Cottage Inn Pizza, 33216 Grand River, Farmington – open for carryout, pick-up, and delivery, call 248-957-9400.

Craft Brewww City, 27843 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills, closed temporarily on March 17. Follow updates on their Facebook page.

Dagwood’s Deli & Catering, 33179 Grand River, Farmington – delivery and carryout. Menu and hours at dagwoodsdeli.biz or call 248-474-3800.

Debone Grill, 22024 Farmington Rd., Farmington – open 12-8 p.m. for carryout or delivery with DoorDash and GrubHub. Offering 50 percent discount for doctors, nurses, first responders, and law enforcement. Menu and more information on Facebook at debonegrill.com.

Detroit Burger Bar, 32350 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – plans to re-open for carryout May 1. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Detroit Eatz, 32704 Grand River, Farmington – drive-thru open, you can purchase menu items and packaged, sliced deli meats and cheeses. Download their app, view a menu at detroiteatz.com, or call 248-516-3099 to order for carryout or delivery.

Discount Drinks, 37701 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – hours Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday. Offering curbside pickup, call 248-553-6666 to place your order and pay by credit card.

Farmhouse Coffee & Ice Cream, 29936 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside at the restaurant, delivery available through GrubHub. Temporary hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Details and current flavors on their Facebook page.

Farmington Brewing Company, 33336 Grand River, Farmington – open for carryout seven days a week, 2-7 p.m., filling howlers and growlers. Follow their Facebook page for information and updates.

Farmington Hills Dairy Queen, 33326 W. 12 Mile Rd. – carryout and DoorDash delivery

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 23300 Farmington Road – store hours now 8 a.m.-8 p.m., with the 6-8 a.m. hours reserved for those age 60 and older and people with compromised immune systems on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and key healthcare personnel and first responders who present their ID, Tuesday and Thursday.

Grand Tavern, 35450 Grand River, Farmington Hills – open 3-8 p.m. daily for curbside carryout and DoorDash delivery. Call 248-476-5700. They’ve also added produce baskets. View a menu at grand-tavern.com/farmington/ or check their Facebook page for deals and more information.

Greene’s Hamburgers, 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – temporarily closed

House of Falafel, 21095 Farmington Road, Farmington. Opening May 1 with website and phone orders, and curbside pickup. Hours Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Menu and online ordering at orderhouseoffalafel.com/Pages/Home.aspx. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

House of Lee, 34757 Grand River, Farmington. Open daily 3-8:30 p.m. for carryout. Menu and more information at houseofleerestaurant.com, or call 248-477-1430.

John Cowley & Sons, 33338 Grand River, Farmington – open Tuesday-Sunday for carryout, 4-8 p.m. View a menu at johncowleyandsons.com, call 248-474-5941, or check their Facebook page for specials.

Kabuki Farmington Hills, 27847 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills – open 12-10 p.m. for carryout and delivery via DoorDash. Menu, online ordering, and more information at kabukifarmingtonhills.com.

Ken Ken Sushi Asian Cuisine, 38479 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout and delivery via GrubHub, call 248-516-3131 or check their Facebook page for information.

Kroger stores, 25780 Middlebelt Road and 37550 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – new hours, 7 a.m.-9 p.m, exclusive hours for 60 & older, 7-8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

La Marsa, 35558 Grand River, 248-615-1900, and 24273 Middlebelt Road, 248-473-9900 – both locations are temporarily closed. Updates will be posted on Facebook.

Leo’s Coney Island, 33292 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for carryout, call 248-489-9777.

Loft Cigar Lounge, 33419 Grand River, Farmington – closed, but offering cigar delivery. Details on their Facebook page.

Los Tres Amigos, 33200 Grand River, Farmington – open carryout and delivery via DoorDash, offering 20 percent discount for health care workers. View a menu at lostresamigosonline.com, follow on Facebook,, or call 248-442-1100.

Mi.Mosa, 23360 Farmington Road, Farmington – temporarily closed. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Mugs Coffee & Grub, 23303 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington is temporarily closed. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Namaste Flavours, 34749 Grand River, Farmington – open for carryout in the restaurant or curbside pick-up, delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats. Call 248-471-5555. Find more information, including daily hours, on Facebook.

Neu Kombucha, 33305 Grand River, Farmington – offering kombucha and other grocery items with curbside service and delivery on Thursdays. Details and menu of items available at facebook.com/neu.kombucha.

Page’s Food & Spirits, 23621 Farmington Rd., Farmington – open daily 4-8 p.m. carryout and delivery via GrubHub, call 248-477-0099. Visit pagesfoodandspirits.com to view a menu and follow on Facebook for specials.

Panera Bread, 34635 Grand River, 248-888-7922, and 37900 W. 12 Mile Rd. – 248-324-4402. Open for carryout, order at https://delivery.panerabread.com/

PappaRoti US, 35572 Grand River, Farmington Hills – temporarily closed

Peterlin’s Restaurant & Bar, 22004 Farmington Rd., Farmington – open for carryout 3-7 p.m. Check their Facebook page for details and daily menus.

PokePoke, 33216 W. 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills – open for carryout and delivery, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., order online: eatpokepoke.com

Rainbow Restaurant, 22048 Farmington Road, Farmington – open for carryout, call 248-427-8265 or visit rainbowfarmington.com.

Ram’s Horn, 32435 Grand River, Farmington – temporarily closed

Scrambler Marie’s, 27909 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills – carryout menu at scramblermaries.com, call 248-994-7388 to order.

Sidecar Slider Bar, 32720 Grand River, Farmington – new hours for contact-free carryout and delivery via DoorDash, Monday-Tuesday, 3-7 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for virtual 3 p.m. happy hours.

Silver Dairy, 32323 Grand River, Farmington – reopening May 1. Visit their Facebook page for updates.

Starbucks, 30020 Grand River, Farmington, open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. for mobile orders, which must be placed by 1:30 p.m.

Sunflour Bakehaus, 33250 Grand River, Farmington – no more than five customers in the store, offers curbside delivery. Call 248-442-2360 to order and pay by credit card.

Sushi House, 22030 Farmington Road – call in carryout orders, 248-426-0203 or 248-426-6788, online ordering is down. Menu is posted at gosushihouse.com.

The Cheese Lady Farmington – 33041 Grand River, Farmington – the store is closed but offering curbside pick-up 12-5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Call 248-957-9581 to place your order and pay by credit card. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

The Krazy Crab, 32821 Grand River, Farmington – carryout, call 248-579-6538. Find their menu at thekrazycrab.com.

The Ideal Bite Community Kitchen, 25938 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills – carryout and curbside pick-up, limited delivery area, call 248-516-5225. More information and daily menus on Facebook.

The Rolling Stoves, 20780 Farmington Road, Farmington – carryout and delivery through DoorDash and UberEats. Call 248-516-3503.

Uncle Andy’s Pizza, 24063 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington – open for carryout and delivery, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 12-9 p.m. Order online or call 248-471-6666.

Village Grill, 31200 W. 10 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – temporarily closed

Which Wich, 31271 W. 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – Carryout, curbside pickup, order online or call 248-254-3747